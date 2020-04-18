Puri: The servitors of Srimandir have planned to send a proposal to the state government for conducting coronavirus tests on their colleagues who would perform various rituals during this year’s Rath Yatra.

This was revealed by Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee member Ramchandra Das Mahapatra here Saturday.

Das Mahapatra claimed that the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings would be organised as per the schedule. However, the devotees may be debarred from attending the annual mega festival in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“It would be very difficult on the part of servitors to maintain social distancing while performing various rituals, including the Pahandi processions, during the Rath Yatra. So, we would send a proposal to the state government to conduct coronavirus tests on the servitors who are supposed to perform various rituals during the mega festival. The government can provide identity cards to the servitors concerned,” Das Mahapatra said.

The senior Daitapati servitor, however, expressed confidence that the COVID-19 situation would improve in state within a few days and the Rath Yatra would be organised in a grand way June 23.

Chandan Yatra to be held sans devotees

In a significant development, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Saturday decided to conduct the Chandan Yatra ritual of Srimandir deities as per the schedule.

However, the SJTA made it clear that no devotee would be allowed to witness the ritual in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in state.

“The 21-day Chandan Yatra ritual is scheduled to begin April 26. Security personnel will be deployed at Narendra pond to prevent any type of gathering. All the roads to the pond would be sealed. The servitors would maintain social distancing while performing the ritual. No procession would be allowed for the Yatra,” said a temple official.

SJTA administrator (development) Ajay Kumar Jena, meanwhile, said the Chandan Yatra would be conducted in a simple way. “The SJTA has cut expenditure on Chandan Yatra. However, it is yet to take any decision on the annual Rath Yatra,” Jena added.