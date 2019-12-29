Jaipur: Seven people were killed and five others injured Sunday in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Sirohi and Bhilwara districts, the police said.

Three occupants of a truck, including a 62-year-old man and his grandson, were killed and another was injured when the vehicle careened off a bridge and landed on its side in Sirohi, they said.

The truck driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. The truck carrying ‘mung’ beans was on way to Palanpur when it fell off the Chandrawati Bridge, killing three occupants on the spot and injuring another, according to police.

The deceased were identified as Hukmaram Jat, his grandson Kuldeep (21) and driver Tejaram Jat (57), the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case was registered at Abu Road RIICO police station against the truck driver, they said.

In another accident that occurred in Bhilwara, four persons were killed and as many others injured when a mini-truck rammed into a container truck and overturned.

The accident occurred near Mandapia bypass on Chittorgarh-Jaipur national highway, the police said.

The deceased, all occupants of the mini-truck, were identified as Harilal Meena (23), Deepak Meena (17), Rakesh Meena (20) and Karan Meena (20).

Of them, three died on the spot while the driver, Harilal Meena, succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary of a government hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted Monday, they said.

PTI