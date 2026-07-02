Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar Thursday expressed grief over the deaths of seven migrant workers from Bihar and North Karnataka in the boulder collapse at a stone crusher unit in Madapattana, Bengaluru South taluk.

At least seven migrant labourers from Bihar died after a massive boulder collapsed at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South taluk early in the morning. Several others were injured, while rescue teams fear that more workers remain trapped beneath the debris. The death toll is likely to go up.

The incident occurred early in the morning at the Kaveri Crusher unit in Madapatna village, within the jurisdiction of the Tavarekere Police Station.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Chief Minister said, “The boulder collapse at the crusher unit in Madapattana, Bengaluru South taluk, in which seven workers lost their lives, has caused me profound grief.

“I pray that God grants eternal peace to the departed souls, gives their families the strength to bear this loss, and blesses the injured with a speedy recovery.

“Ensuring the safety and protection of workers employed in stone quarries is the responsibility of quarry owners. The government will take appropriate action against quarries that violate safety regulations.”

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ತಾಲೂಕಿನ ಮಾದಪಟ್ಟಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ರಷರ್ ಬಂಡೆ ಕುಸಿದು 7 ಮಂದಿ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿರುವುದು ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖವನ್ನುಂಟು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಭಗವಂತ ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ದಯಪಾಲಿಸಲಿ, ಕುಟುಂಬಸ್ಥರಿಗೆ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಗಾಯಾಳುಗಳು ಶೀಘ್ರವೇ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಕಲ್ಲು ಕ್ವಾರಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಸ… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 2, 2026

Meanwhile, local Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somashekar alleged that the accident was the result of rampant illegal quarrying and demanded that officials from the Mines and Geology Department, Forest Department, Police and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board be booked in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said the incident occurred in the early morning and recalled that he had repeatedly raised concerns over illegal quarrying in the area, particularly after the death of a pregnant leopard in the region.

“I had questioned Forest Department and the Mines and Geology Department. I had also raised the issue before the Petitions Committee,” he said.

According to the MLA, around 10 workers were at the quarry preparing for blasting operations when the accident occurred. He alleged that another quarry operator, who held a licence to conduct quarrying at a site around 100 feet above the location, was carrying out operations when a massive boulder, along with a Hitachi excavator, came crashing down onto the workers below.

“Out of the 10 workers at the site, seven died on the spot. I am also receiving information that another injured worker has succumbed,” he said.

Somashekar alleged that illegal quarrying was being carried out with the collusion of officials from the Mines and Geology Department, Forest Department and the Police.

“This is a completely illegal business. I have repeatedly raised these issues in the Assembly. I had convened a meeting of quarry owners at a resort and instructed them not to engage in illegal quarrying and to strictly follow safety measures,” he said.

“I had clearly directed them to carry out only authorised blasting operations and warned them against illegal blasting. The blasts have been affecting wildlife as well as residents. I also held meetings with officials of the Mines and Geology Department and the Forest Department. The issue was discussed three times before the Petitions Committee, but it was eventually hushed up,” he alleged.

Referring to the earlier leopard death case in the same region, Somashekar claimed that even after an inquiry was ordered, the matter was suppressed.

“I will bring the seriousness of this incident to the notice of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. This is not a joke; it concerns the lives of eight to ten people. Officials from the Mines and Geology Department, Forest Department, Police and the Pollution Control Board should all be made accused in the FIR,” he demanded.

“The officials should be named as Accused No. 1, Accused No. 2 and so on. Only then will such deaths stop. They are influential people, and they will try to hush up the matter,” he alleged.

Somashekar further claimed that the quarry where the accident occurred belongs to the family of the President of the Karnataka Stone Quarrying Owners’ Association.

“The family owns the quarry; they have deep pockets, and they will try to manage the situation. Regardless of who owns the quarry or whose boulder it was, if illegal activities have taken place, the accused must be arrested immediately. The families of the deceased deserve justice,” he said.

He added that the identities of all the deceased had not yet been established and said he would be meeting the Chief Minister to press for strict action.

“More important than compensation is action against illegal and negligent quarrying. The quarry owners must be arrested, and compensation should be recovered from them,” he said.

Responding to the incident, state Deputy Minister G. Parameshwara said he would seek a detailed report.

“I will obtain complete information. If there are aspects that come under my department, appropriate action will be initiated. Quarry licences are issued by the Deputy Commissioners and the Mines and Geology Department. There are several illegal quarries operating in the state. We will verify the facts and take action against illegal quarrying sites wherever violations are found,” he said.