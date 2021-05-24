Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ developing over eastcentral Bay of Bengal is very likely cross between Paradip and Sagar Islands around Balasore by May 26 noon as a very severe cyclonic storm. Earlier it was predicted that the storm might make a landfall around May 26 evening.

“The cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensifying further into a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ during next 12 hours and into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ during subsequent 24hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,” the India Meteorological Department said in its 2.30pm bulletin.

Keeping this in view, the Odisha government has asked the collectors of all districts that may face the brunt of ‘Yaas’ to start evacuation process.

SRC PK Jena in a tweet asked the District Collectors to start evacuation process without delay. “Collectors, you must be following the changes in weather taking place. Our evacuation sd start without delay. All evacuation should be completed by tomorrow afternoon. Pl seriously look into evacuation. Zero Casualties should be our motto. Leave no stone unturned for saving lives (sic),” read the tweet.