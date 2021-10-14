Bhubaneswar: Severed human body parts were found in a garbage bin near Ram temple area of Bhubaneswar, Thursday.

According to a source in police, the body parts will be sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar to find out when they were severed from the body.

“It appears that they were kept in preservatives as no foul smell was emanating from them. As Neelachal Institute of Medical Science is located nearby, we will investigate their possible involvement as well,” the source said while adding that the cops are not ruling out any possible angle.

Besides, the cops will also examine how and why the limbs were dumped in the garbage bin.

The body parts were initially noticed by a passerby who in turn informed the police.

PNN