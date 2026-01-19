Patnagarh: Police Sunday recovered a severed leg from Hirli village under Loisingha police station in Bolangir district and seized a human skull and skeletal remains from under the nearby Suktel river bridge, intensifying suspicion in an unresolved minor abduction case.

A pair of blue trousers was also found near the spot where the skull and bones were recovered.

The recovery has raised concern as a 12-yearold boy, Ghanshyam Bariha of Kadopani village, was allegedly abducted January 2 from the Suktel bridge area.

His father had lodged a complaint with the Loisingha police, but the boy remains untraced.

According to sources, a local woman noticed dogs dragging and chewing a severed human leg in Hirli village around 6:30 am Sunday.

Following the information, police reached the spot and launched a search with the help of a scientific team and sniffer dogs.

During the search, police recovered the skull and bones from beneath the bridge and seized them for examination.

Ghanshyam’s parents said they could not confirm whether the recovered limb belonged to their son and stated that the trousers found were not his.

They were also unable to identify the skeletal remains.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family and villagers have questioned the delay in the probe and urged the state government to intervene.