New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Sarmistha Sethi Friday condemned the sexiest remark of Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan against BJP MP Rama Devi and demanded exemplary action against him.

The BJD leaders urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Khan for making a double meaning and malicious remark against Rama Devi Thursday when she was in the chair during a discussion on the Triple Talaq Bill.

“It is unpardonable. Yesterday was not only a momentous day but was also one of the darkest days. We have to go into the directions of the previous Speakers, and go into the rules and regulations of this House. This House should demonstrate that this House can act judiciously,” Mahtab said.

Jajpur MP Sethi also condemned the remark made by Khan.

“I would like to state here that women are being worshipped in India but what happened yesterday in this House made me feel that women are being worshipped only in the temples as idols. Since it is a woman issue, I totally condemn this incident,” said Sethi.