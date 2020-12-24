New Delhi: Bollywood singing sensation Shaan says that he just needs to surrender to his natural sensibilities to create music. The popular singer, who calls himself an “80s Bandra boy”, will soon have his first English concert, which entails paying a tribute to his music inspiration Bryan Adams.

“Music has been a constant companion for me throughout my life. Since I’m not a trained musician, I follow my musical instincts. My personal taste is constantly evolving as I’m always open to new trends. But my comfort zone has always been 80s pop/rock music,” Shaan told IANSlife in an interview.

Shaan will give his own spin to the works of Canadian musician Bryan Adams in an upcoming online concert by Paytm Insider’s Jim Beam Originals. One of the most recognisable voices in the Indian scene will be reimagining the works of one of the most recognisable voices in the world when Shaan gives Bryan Adams’ discography a shot. Adams, a multi-platinum singer, composer, guitarist and record producer, is renowned for his love ballads, receiving a Grammy for his 1991 hit ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’. His songs frequently feature in the rock anthem compilations of the past three decades and until the lockdown brought things to a standstill, Adams was a frequently touring legend.

Talking about taking on the legacy, Shaan says,”Choosing Bryan Adams songs to reimagine was a no-brainer for me because I have grown up listening to a lot of his albums, particularly Reckless. I’ve also watched him perform so many times, especially when he came down to Mumbai. I will be performing a day after Christmas, and I feel it’s the perfect time to sing along to some of his hits. So many of his songs I know at the back of my mind, therefore the process of choosing what to perform is very exciting!”

“Through my teens, Bryan Adams ‘Reckless’ album has been my Top 5 cassettes.. and since then from time to time his Love Ballads have never failed to set the mood for me. As a singer I always thought I would be pretty straightforward to pull off Bryan Adams covers and knowing how popular his songs are in India, I thought it would be a ‘no brainer’… ‘a perfect fit’ but when I got down to the details, I realised how difficult it is to bring out the romance and intensity that he does so naturally through his incredibly appealing rasp. But, since there was no looking back once I accepted the challenge .. I’m going to give it my best and hope my audience enjoys my take on Bryan Adams’s classic Rock Hits,” Shaan said.

Sharing that it’s his “first ever concert in English” the playback singer with a golden voice said that he is “excited and yet nervous as hell”.

“Besides Bryan Adams my favourite artists have been Stevie Wonder, Freddie Mercury, Sting, George Michael, MJ and Whitney Houston. GNR, Scorpions, and also Duran Duran and A-Ha. Like I said, I’m an 80’s Bandra Boy,” said Shaan.

IANS