Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said he doesn’t feel comfortable in ordering his underwear online.

“I am going to plug my own brands. I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make… I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online… It is a boy thing,” Shah Rukh said.

SRK made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos here during a bash.

The actor also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that’s why he doesn’t like sleeping much. “It’s a waste of life,” he asserted.

Asked about women, who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: “There are four – my mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter.

It should be stated that during the conversation Shah Rukh also prompted Bezos to say a famous line from his movie Don. However, he made a slight tweak to the line.

IANS