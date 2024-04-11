Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Thursday greeted his fans outside his residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid, and said ‘May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity’.

The visuals show a sea of fans waiting outside Mannat for SRK, to get a glimpse of the ‘Badshah’ on Eid.

SRK was seen wearing a white plain kurta pyjama, and sporting a ponytail, which is his signature ‘Pathaan’ look. He was accompanied by his younger son AbRam.

The video shows him waving, and giving flying kisses to the fans, while the massive crowd was cheering for him amidst the high security.

Taking to social media, SRK wrote: “Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity.”

The actor has recently won the hearts of the fans with his portrayal of Vikram Rathore in ‘Jawan’. He also had a special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

SRK last appeared in ‘Dunki’ which revolved around illegal immigration. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal.

IANS