Mumbai: Many Hindi film stars own luxurious vanity vans. Stars often travel to distant shooting locations according to their schedules. Vanity vans prove to be big relief for them as those are the places where they can rest and can practice for their shots.

Among the vanity vans, king of romance Shah Rukh Khan’s new vanity van will blow your mind which costs Rs 4 crore. Shah Rukh’s previous van cost Rs 5 crore.

During an interview actress Swara Bhaskar also said that Shah Rukh’s vanity van is very big and beautiful. It is said that it’s bathroom is as big as a 1 BHK apartment. It is a Volvo BR9 modified by Dilip Chabaria (DC).

The van is equipped with kitchenette, ambient lighting inspired by the movie Tron, a high-end music system, Apple TV and multiple 4k displays.

His van stretches over 280 sq. ft and has one bedroom, bathroom, meeting room and finally one make up room! The van has a new feature of being able to expand the area of one room using hydraulic system, which adds an extra 80 sq. ft. bringing the total area to 360 sq. ft.

Another interesting aspect is the glass floor and wooden roof.

Suffice to say, SRK loves to travel in style.