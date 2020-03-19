Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan is the king of Hindi film industry and he lives his life like a king. Besides his palatial bungalow Mannat, he owns many other costly things, which include a luxury vanity van.

He takes special care of this van, so that he does not face problem during outdoor shoots. Yes, you will also be surprised to know the specialty and price of Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van. So let us know the specialty of King Khan’s luxurious van.

King Khan is also fond of automobiles. That is why his car collection starts from Rolls Royce to Bugatti Veyron. At the same time, Film industry’s Don also possesses Audi A6 and 2015 Creta. Apart from these cars, his vanity van too is lined up in his parking.

According to a website, this vanity van cost him Rs 4 crore and was designed by Indian car designer Dilip Chhabria.

SRK’s vanity van not only looks big in appearance but from inside also, it is more spacious. One side of the van can be extended. This feature is specially made for the Baadshah.

The floor of this vanity van is made of glass which is backlit and illuminated with wooden panels attached to the roof. Many functions inside are I-Pad controlled including curtains and illuminations. There are many facilities inside the van including pantry, wardrobe, a special kind of chair for makeup and a separate toilet cubicle.

Special care has been paid to his knack of innovative things.

At the same time, you will be surprised to see the shower of Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van as it is as big as a one BHK flat.

