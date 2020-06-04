Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the people of Odisha on digital platform June 8 on the completion of the first year of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Odisha state BJP president Sameer Mohanty said the Union Home Minister will address the virtual rally at 3.30pm.

All BJP office bearers along with the people of the state can participate in the rally through video link.

The BJP leader said the Union government led by PM Narendra Modi has taken a number of decisions during the last one year which will be memorable for the state.

The development of the eastern India is on the focus of the PM and Odisha is at the centre of the road map chalked out for the development of the eastern region of the country, Mohanty said.

PM Modi, he said, has given priority to Odias in different sectors and the contribution of the Union government for the development of Odisha and to combat the calamities during the last one year is incomparable.

Mohanty said the PM has announced a Rs 20-lakh crore ‘Atma Nirbhar Package’ to revive the economy battered by coronavirus and Odisha has many opportunities in it.

The state BJP chief said virtual rallies will be conducted in all the 30 districts of the state in the coming days. The party has made arrangements for the participation of lakhs of people in the rallies.

UNI