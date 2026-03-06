Bhubaneswar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Friday unveiled 199 developmental projects in police, health, education and other departments valued at Rs 3,275 crore in Odisha.

During his one-day visit to the state, Shah inaugurated 69 projects worth Rs 1,159 crore and laid foundation stones for 130 projects, valued at Rs 2,116 crore in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Taking to X, CM Majhi said, “Today marks a historic milestone in Odisha’s journey of progress and administrative reform. In the gracious presence of Hon’ble Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah Ji, development projects worth Rs 3,275 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid across the state, reflecting our collective commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Odisha.”

Shah has inaugurated 20 cyber police stations in different districts of the state, a sulfuric acid plant of the IFFCO at Paradip, 19 modern ‘Atal bus stands’, Common Service Centres (CSCs) for primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), and 141 mandis (marketing yards).

The Union Home Minister has inaugurated a milk processing plant at Tangi in Khurda district and the transit campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and laid the foundation stone for its permanent campus at Jatni in the district.

The foundation stone for the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Bhubaneswar campus was laid in Khurda district.

On this occasion, six MoUs were signed for the development of various projects, including revival of Baramba Cooperative Sugar Mill, establishment of an ice cream plant in Cuttack, a school in Tribhuvan Sahkari University, and a branch of Rashtriya Raksha University.

The state government has signed an MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar for effective utilisation of technology in the home department.

On this occasion, the New Odisha Cooperative Policy-2026 was unveiled, making Odisha the first state in the country to implement such a policy, the Chief Minister said in the X post.

With the launch of Shwet Kranti 2.0 (White Revolution 2.0), inauguration of a 30,000 LPD (lakh per day) milk processing plant at Tangi, support under Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, and 1,567 PACS-operated CSCs, the government is strengthening the rural economy and empowering our farmers, the CM said.

He further said the MoU for the revival of the Badamba Cooperative Sugar Mill will also open new avenues of growth in the region.

Besides, 20 cyber police stations and 24 police stations were inaugurated while the foundation was laid for the state’s first Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the permanent campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), CM Majhi wrote.

“These initiatives, along with the MoU with Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, will significantly enhance our capabilities in technology-driven governance and scientific investigation,” he pointed out.

With advanced technology and skilled professionals, the investigation process will become more transparent and efficient, helping ensure timely justice, he added.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @Narendramodi Ji and with the guidance of Shri @AmitShah Ji, we remain committed to empowering farmers, youth and women while accelerating Odisha’s march towards a Prosperous Odisha2036,” the CM stated.

PTI