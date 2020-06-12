Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor recently turned chef for his wife Mira Rajput.

Taking to Instagram Story, Mira shared a picture of pasta that Shahid had prepared. She also revealed it was for the first time that Shahid has cooked something for her in their five years of marriage.

“The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this by far the best pasta I’ve eaten!!! #nobias,” Mira wrote.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira got married in 2015. A year later, the couple became parents to a baby girl, Misha. In 2018, Mira gave birth to a son, whom they named Zain.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in the cricket drama, titled Jersey. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.