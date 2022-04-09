Shanghai: Shanghai, where a nine-day lockdown is currently in place, will conduct a new round of citywide Covid-19 screenings, an official announced Saturday.

Based on the test results, the city will manage different areas according to the risk levels, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

Also on Saturday, the Shanghai municipal government announced that it has built over 100 makeshift hospitals for Covid-19 treatment with over 160,000 beds.

There are also eight designated hospitals with over 8,000 beds in Shanghai, and more will come into operation this weekend.

Resources will be further transferred to and reserved in the designated hospitals and makeshift hospitals, said Zong Ming, vice mayor of Shanghai.

Shanghai reported 1,015 new locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases and 22,609 local asymptomatic carriers in the past 24 hours.

Due to a fresh Covid-19 resurgence since nearly a month now, the lockdown, which is the largest in China since the onset of the pandemic two years ago, came into force March 28.

IANS