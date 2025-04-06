New Delhi: Aman Gupta, one of the popular judges of the ‘Shark Tank’ reality show, joined the raging debate on India’s ‘vegan ice-cream’ start-ups as compared to Chinese semiconductors and electronics businesses and extended support to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s call for better ideas and innovation in the Indian start-up ecosystem.

Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, said that the Union Minister was not critical of start-up founders but was nudging them to aim higher and achieve bigger.

Taking to X, Gupta said that India is already the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world and the fastest growing major economy.

“Benchmarking against China, the US, or anyone else isn’t a weakness. It’s a smart strategy,” he stated.

The raging debate was ignited by the Commerce and Industry minister’s inaugural speech at the ‘Start-up Mahakumbh’, where he asked the entrepreneurs and investors to self-introspect and focus on value-driven businesses rather than experimenting with the idea of fancy ice-creams.

In a pointed reference to the Shark Tank judge, he said, “Aman Gupta, change your perspective in the Shark Tank.”

Reacting to Piyush Goyal’s remarks, the start-up founder said that it’s not every day that the government asks founders to dream bigger and added that the time has come for India to be a leading force.

“I was there. I heard the full speech. The Union Minister isn’t against the founders. He believes in us. His point was simple – India has come far, but to lead the world…we need to aim higher,” he wrote.

“If we want to be No.1, we need to also go deep into AI, deep tech, climate, mobility, infra. We need LLMs and innovation stacks that compete on global standards. And to make that happen, we also need scientific risk, more patient capital, founder–policymaker collaboration and a long-term national vision,” he wrote further in X post.

“What we’ve built is incredible. But what we can build… is far greater,” he said on a closing note.

IANS