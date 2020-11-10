Patna: Actor-turned-politician and Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha, who was in the Bihar electoral fray on a Congress ticket from Bankipur seats appears to be heading for defeat in his debut elections.

After 11 rounds of counting on Tuesday, he was trailing by 13,336 votes against his competitor and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nitin Nabin who so far got 24,784 votes. On the other hand, Luv got only 11,448 votes so far.

Meanwhile, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who anointed herself a chief ministerial candidate, has got only 1,272 votes so far while None Of The Above (NOTA) has received 322 votes.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP is emerging as the single largest party in this election followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal.