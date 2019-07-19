Mumbai: Shekhar Suman has kept distance from films and television but he is quite active on social media.

Recently, Shekhar stopped drinking cold-drinks and has also appealed his fans to avoid it after finding bugs inside a bottle.

He shared a picture of this horrible experience on social media site Twitter.

“Just opened a bottle of Limca ..full of insects inside the cap n the rim of the bottle.people are advised not to drink Limca or buy and report this matter immediately.plz retweet this in public interest,” he wrote on Twitter.

Just opened a bottle of Limca ..full of insects inside the cap n the rim of the bottle.people are advised not to drink Limca or buy and report this matter immediately.plz retweet this in public interest #Beverage #foodsafety #foodndrugsadmin pic.twitter.com/3JbbVIoiGP — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 18, 2019

In another tweet he wrote: “Limca bottle wid insects on the rim n inside the cap..what a shame..have preserved the bottle.plz send smone for inspection and tender an apology n get to the cause of it.”

Limca bottle wid insects on the rim n inside the cap..what a shame..have preserved the bottle.plz send smone for inspection and tender an apology n get to the cause of it @CocaCola_Ind pic.twitter.com/5DuGEhONxS — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 18, 2019

These days, Shekhar is busy making a movie with his home production.

He debuted in a popular serial ‘Wah Janaab’ with Kiran Juneja. Shekhar’s TV career included popular shows like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Reporter’, ‘Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar’, ‘Chote Babu’, ‘Andaz’, ‘Amar Prem Aaha’, ‘Vilayati Babu’, ‘Movers n Shakers’, ‘Simply Shekhar’ and ‘Carry On Shekhar’.

