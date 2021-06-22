Mumbai: Actors Karishma Tanna and Sherlyn Chopra took to social media on Tuesday to inform that they have taken the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention.

The actors also shared photographs of their vaccination and encouraged netizens to quickly register for their doses.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma Tanna posted: “One step at a time #vaccinated. I urge everyone to get themselves registered and get their shot. Together we will bounce back #covid_19 #fightcorona.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

“Got vaccinated today at H N Reliance Hospital. Huge thanks to the staff for the hospitality. P.S. It was super smooth. Felt no prick at all. #GetVaccinated #vaccinated #RespectForLife,” tweeted Sherlyn Chopra.

Got vaccinated today at H N Reliance Hospital.

Huge thanks to the staff for the hospitality. P.S. It was super smooth. Felt no prick at all. #GetVaccinated #vaccinated #RespectForLife pic.twitter.com/9kIpYzCdtB — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) June 22, 2021

Earlier in the day, actress Soha Ali Khan informed via social media that she has got herself vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu !” Soha posted on Instagram.