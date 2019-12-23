New Delhi: Well, he may not have been in the limelight in the recent past because of a leg injury. However, a new video which surfaced recently show sidelined Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan matching dance steps with kids. Speculation is rife that Dhawan has recovered from the injury which forced him to miss the entire series against the West Indies.

Well even if he has recovered, it won’t be easy for Dhawan to make a comeback into the Indian team. His replacement KL Rahul was in scintillating form in the recently-concluded ODI series against the West Indies which certainly has come as a huge relief to the Indian team management. But then Rohit Sharma’s decision to take a break from international cricket may just open the doors for him.

In the video which Dhawan has posted on Instagram, it seems that the batsman is least worried about what his future in the game may be. Dhawan has captioned the video: “There’s always a child inside you. I loved spreading happiness to the world and it was lovely to see these kids dancing and expressing themselves by bringing out their inner beauty.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6aH-5XnqLr/?utm_source=ig_embed

However, keeping in mind Dhawan’s very good record in ODIs (133 games, 5,518 runs) there is always the chance of a comeback. And it turned true, after he was recalled to the Indian team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Whether he bats in the same fleet-footed manner against the opposition is another matter. However, as of now, Dhawan seems to be having a very enjoyable time.

PNN & Agencies