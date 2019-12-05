Mumbai: India opener Shikhar Dhawan turns 34. Born 5 December 1985, fan across the country know each and every detail of Shikhar’s professional career but very few know about his personal life. In this article let us tell you about the love life of the batting star.

In India team he is termed as Gabbar. He is equally concerned about his family. When Shikhar goes on a cricket tour, he is accompanied by his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. Shikhar’s love story is very interesting and no less than a fairytale. He has also left behind the God of Cricket, Sachin Tedunkar in this matter.

Yes, where Sachin is married to Anjali, who is six years older to him. While Shikhar’s wife was mother of 2 children and was 10 years to him. This couple is also considered to be the Idol couple of Team India. But do you know how they met? How Dhawan met trained kickboxer and a sports fanatic is an Ayesha.

Dhawan’s love-story with Ayesha Mukherjee began after he was introduced to her over the internet by none other than Harbhajan Singh. Later conversation turned into close friendship and later they started sharing everything with each other.

With the course of time, friendship changed into love, every day things went on and both did not know when they fell in love. Dhawan was aware that Ayesha was 10 years older to him and is a mother of two kids. But Dhawan did not care and proposed her for marriage. They got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot three years later.

However, there were certain roadblocks in the relationship which might have prompted any other man to walk out of the relationship but then again the big-hearted Indian opener is an exception.

Ayesha was first married to a businessman which later ended in divorce with two children named Rhea and Aaliyah.

In 2014 the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Zoravar Dhawan.