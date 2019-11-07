Mumbai: Ahead of the release of her debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui, actress Shivaleeka Oberoi has already signed her second movie, which will be opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

Titled Khuda Hafiz, the film is already on the floors and Shivaleeka is playing Vidyut’s love interest. The shooting is underway in Uzbekistan.

Talking about her role, Shivaleeka said: “I am really thankful to Kumar Mangatji for showing faith in me. It’s wonderful to be working with an actor of Vidyut’s caliber and experience. I am learning a lot and it’s a role very different from what I have portrayed in my first film which makes it all the more challenging.”

Khuda Hafiz is being directed by Faruk Kabir. It is scheduled to release next year.