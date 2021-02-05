Mahoba: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district.

The incident took place February 2 when the woman was alone in the house as her family members had gone to attend a religious function.

SHO, Kharela, Anil Kumar said that a complaint was lodged by the victim’s grandson who alleged that two people entered the house from the terrace and one of them, identified as Phool Chandra a.k.a Phullu, raped the elderly woman.

An FIR was registered on Thursday against Phool Chandra, a resident of Hamirpur district and one unidentified person, the SHO said.

Both are presently absconding.

IANS