Bhagalpur: Aman, a local belonging to Bihar’s Bhagalpur area, goes to fetch some medicines. He collapses outside the chemist shop and dies just like that. No one comes up to his rescue or help him. Authorities are called in. They come but after a wait of six long hours.

In a shocking incident, the body of a man who died outside a chemist shop in Bhagalpur was left in that state for six hours.

As per the chemist, the man had come to buy a pump for asthma. After taking his medicine, he collapsed right outside the store.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, no one came to help him. It is not known if the man passed away immediately or a little later.

“Government seems helpless. The authorities did not take action. The body kept lying here for four-five hours. Ambulances came and went back. Cops came and went back. They took the body away after four-five hours. This attitude is ridiculous,” Mohammed Mushtaq Khan

Shopkeepers claimed they pleaded the police and the people manning the Covid care helpline but got no help.

“We call the SP, DM, Bhagalpur Police station as well as Covid-19 helpline. But there was no response,” a shopkeeper told.

It took six hours for the municipal corporation to send sanitation workers wearing PPE kits to take away the body. This too after the deputy mayor intervened.

Bhagalpur is the second most worst-affected district of Bihar, which has registered a surge of Covid-19 cases in the last few days. While the total number of Covid-19 cases in Bihar has surpassed the 20,000-mark, Bhagalpur alone has recorded over 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

PNN/Agencies