In a tragic incident, a cricketer passed away after suffering a heart attack during a local tournament in Junnar city in Pune district of Maharashtra, Wednesday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows the batsman at the non-striker’s end, waiting for the bowler to deliver his next ball. The yet to be identified cricketer suddenly collapsed on the pitch and passed away.

The deceased player even had a chat with the match umpire standing beside him before breathing his last.

Waiting at the non-striker’s end, his partner at the opposite end of the pitch failed to time the previous ball. After the end of the delivery, the batsman at the non-striker’s end asked the umpire how many balls remained in the over before suffering a heart attack and collapsing on the cricket field.

In a similar incident, an 18-year-old cricketer died on the pitch due to cardiac arrest February 11, 2020 in Odisha.

The deceased was identified as Satyajit Pradhan, a Plus-II student. Pradhan was at the non-striker end when he collapsed on the pitch during a match at Kendrapara Autonomous College ground.

