Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman for over seven years in Gurugram and blackmailed her using obscene visuals.

The woman has also alleged in her complaint that the man had forcefully married her in September 2020 at a temple in Delhi.

The Sector-14 police have booked the man and have started a probe.

The woman, a resident of Prem Nagar, Sector-12 in Gurugram, was allegedly raped for seven years by the accused identified as Sunil, who also resided in the same locality.

According to the victim, she knew the accused for seven years. One day the accused called her to his house on the pretext of some work and allegedly raped her after giving her a cold drink laced with alcoholic substance. He also filmed the incident. Later, he started blackmailing her using those videos and raped her several times.

The woman stated in her complaint that the accused had forcefully married her in a temple in Delhi and also took her signature on blank papers September 30, 2020, in front of two of his friends.

However, this didn’t end here. The woman’s parents were also threatened by the accused and family members.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Sector-14 police station and the matter is under investigation,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

IANS