Mumbai: The untimely demise of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire entertainment industry, fans and his family in shock. Unable to cope with the actor’s death, many fans have ended their lives.

Several actors have taken to their social media accounts to express their grief on this heartbreaking incident and one of them is Bhojpuri star Rani Chaterjee.

Rani shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and expressed her grief, “It is getting very hard to believe that someone will say that this is not true…!! RIP .WHY??????? SUSHANT WHY? #shushantsinghrajput”.

Meanwhile, she also disclosed about her own phase of depression and how she felt back then. She also appealed to people to help those who were battling depression.

Her Instagram post read, “Sushant was in depression, seen in the news that depression can be fought. I have also experienced depression. Staying alone don’t talk to anyone and slowly get the farthest. I fought this battle, and brought myself back on the right track. During depression it is important to be with someone who does not leave you alone. Depression only takes you into darkness where you do not think about living. At one point of time I have also passed. There is no particular reason why you went into depression? Just when you see someone depressed, stay with him and make him realize how important he is to his family and treat him with love.”

Later, Rani expressed what she wants in her life now. The actress’ latest post reads, “Me and my family and a little relaxed life just don’t want anything more.” The star, just like all of us, is now praying to God that there should be no more tragedies at least after this as this year has been one of the most disturbing ones in probably a century.

On the work front, Rani will be next seen in the Bhojpuri action drama ‘Lady Singham’. The movie also features Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor as the main antagonist. The makers have not revealed the release date of the film. Apart from this, she also has movies like ‘Chotki Thakurain’, ‘Kasam Durga Ki’, ‘Teri Meharbaniyan’ and ‘Herapheri’ in her kitty.