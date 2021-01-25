Mumbai: Television’s most popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ entertains people every week.

The fans of the show are not restricted to India but span all across the globe. Every week many Hindi film celebrities visit this show and have fun together with Kapil Sharma and his entire team. The show has been ruling television for years. The show’s charm has never diminished, even after being stopped from airing several times.

But now fans of the show are set for a big shock.

Reports suggest that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will go off air soon. This news is nothing short of a big shock for all the fans of the show. According to reports, the makers have decided to temporarily stop the show. There are various reasons why the production house and the channel decided to take a break and return in a couple of months.

The reason for the show going off air has been revealed to be that since the film industry is not seeing any new releases, celebrities, who usually come on the show to promote their films, are not to be found. Hence, the makers have decide to take a break for a couple of months and return with a fresh season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in the coming time.

Currently, it features Kapil Sharma as the host with Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Archana Puran Singh.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony TV. Every week, celebs visit the show and promote their films. It had started airing from December 2018 and had a successful run for two years.