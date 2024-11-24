Joda: Questions have emerged regarding the durability of Odisha’s longest flyover recently constructed in Joda of Keonjhar district with funding from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Since its inauguration, the structure has required frequent repairs, with large potholes appearing with exposed rebar in many patches. Initially, cracks appeared, revealing iron rods protruding from the concrete. Despite intermittent repairs, significant sections of the road have been closed owing to ongoing railing restoration work disrupting traffic. Poor road conditions have worsened congestion, particularly affecting the plying of cargo-laden trucks during peak hours. The flyover, built at a cost of Rs 250 crore from the DMF funds, was inaugurated March 10, 2024, by the then-chief minister of the state. Its construction was overseen by Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC), which subcontracted the project to Gujarat-based Chevrox Company. At the time of inauguration, the consultancy agency claimed the flyover would have a lifespan of 100 years.

However, within less than a year serious structural issues including cracks have cast doubt on its durability. Persistent road damage and ongoing repairs have exposed corroded iron rods in various locations, sparking further concern. Local residents and truck drivers expressed frustration as recent maintenance work caused traffic snarls from Banspani to Jurudi. Truck drivers such as B Gupta, Digvijay Singh, and Digpal Yadav voiced fears over using the flyover, citing safety concerns. They reported that barricades placed to block damaged sections increase the risk of accidents, while the lack of speed control measures has led to overspeeding by smaller vehicles. Purushottam Das, former vice-chairman of Joda Municipality, criticised the flyover’s subpar construction, emphasising the potential threat to public safety. “The 3-km-long flyover, meant to enhance safety, is now a danger to residents due to poor-quality work,” he said. OBCC engineer Dhaneswar Majhi attributed the issues to heavy vehicular traffic, which he said had damaged the protective road-wearing coat.

Majhi assured that repair work was underway to address the problems. Local authorities and residents are urging swift action to ensure the flyover’s safety and reliability for public use. Senior BJP leader and youth coordinator Chandra Gupta Prasad said that the hasty inauguration of the flyover and the misuse of DMF funds have led to the deteriorated state of the flyover. He has called for an investigation into the matter.