Fresno (California): An attack on a family party in California’s Central Valley that left four people dead and six wounded has spurred shock and fear in the close-knit Hmong community.

Police say at least two gunmen entered a Fresno backyard Sunday evening and fired at a group of men watching football on TV outdoors. The dead include Xy Lee, a well-known Hmong singer and musician.

Police haven’t identified a motive or suspects. They say the victims haven’t been linked to gangs.

Police Chief Andrew Hall said Monday that the shooters appeared to target the house but fired randomly at the victims.

About 25,000 Hmong, an ethnic group originally from Laos, live in Fresno. Community members say the shooting has left them wondering what happened and how they can protect themselves and their families from further violence.

Police however, said that they are beefing up security in the locality. They also stated that they are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. Sources said that the attackers wore masks but appeared to be teenagers.

Among the six injured in the attack, the condition of two are stated two be critical. One minor was also injured in the attack, but his condition is apparently stable.

