Nayagarh: Construction of Talcher- Gopalpur rail route passing through Nayagarh district has remained a non-starter as authorities are yet to carry out a survey conducted for the project, a report said.

The matter came to the fore as residents from all walks of life and various political spectrum came together and intensified their demand for an early start of the project. The project remaining a non-starter has sparked resentment. Attending a meeting at the conference hall of the block office, they decided to apprise the state government and the Centre for an early start of the project.

Guru Prasad Jena, former chairman of Nayagarh Municipality, presided over the meeting while two conveners Biswantah Mohapatra and Pramod Patnaik spoke on the need of the rail route. They said a mass movement will be built up to create pressure on the state and the Centre for an early start of the project.

At first an awareness drive will be carried out and later, people of areas where the rail route will have stations will be called to a meeting and apprised the need for the rail route. Later, they will reach out to people of other districts where the rail routes will pass and memorandums will be submitted to the Prime Minister, Union Railways Minister and MLAs of state government.

Reports said that the proposed project is expected to be a game changer as people of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, and Ganjam districts will be benefited from this rail route. The rail route will start from Talcher and will be laid till Gopalpur in Ganjam. A plan outlay of Rs864 crore has been made for construction of the 293-km long rail project.

The authorities have conducted surveys thrice for the project in 1990, 1997 and 2018. The Centre has sanctioned grants of Rs 5 lakh in 1990, Rs 10 lakh in 1997, Rs 10 lakh in 2018. The project has also been placed in the Pink Book of Indian Railways. As many as 21 stations will be constructed between Talcher and Gopalpur.

The proposed stations will be at Takua, Mahidharpur, Rasol, Gobindpur, Bhapur, Nuapatna, Badamba, Kantilo, Khandapada, Nayagarh, Sarankul and Banthapur, Karchuli, Buguda, Balipadar, Subalaya, Aska, Dhabalpur, Hinjilicut, Kukudakhandi, Berhampur and Gopalpur covering all five districts. Moreover, three railway bridges will be constructed for the purpose on Mahanadi, Rushikulya and Badanadi.

Among others, BJP leader Santosh Pradhan, Nayagarh block chairperson Subhas Chandra Kuanr, Answar Ali participated in the meeting.

