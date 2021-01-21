Mumbai: It is good BJP leaders filed FIRs against makers of Tandav web series over its content. However, these BJP leaders will be truly men if the party registers cases also against journalist Arnab Goswami, the Shiv Sena said Thursday. The Shiv Sena said Goswami has insulted the martyrdom of Indian soldiers.

The Shiv Sena heads the MVA government in Maharashtra. It said that the media creates ruckus even if one is found possessing 100 grams of ganja (cannabis). However it is not ready to hold national debate on Goswami’s alleged act of treason.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party made the remarks in the editorial of its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. It came in the wake of purported WhatsApp chats between Republic TV editor-in-chief Goswami and ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta which have been widely reported in the media.

It is alleged that the purported chats show Goswami knew the details of the February 2019 air strike beforehand. The strike took place on a terror camp in Balakot town of Pakistan. It was carried out in retaliation of killing of 40 CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Some BJP leaders have recently filed offences against makers of web series Tandav. They have alleged the political drama ridiculed Hindu deities.

“It is good that the BJP filed cases against producer and director of Tandav in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But they (BJP leaders) will be truly men if the BJP files cases also against Goswami who insulted the martyrdom of jawans,” the Shiv Sena said. The souls of Pulwama attack martyrs will find peace if there is discussion also on Goswami’s treason, the Marathi daily said.

The Sena publication asked why the BJP is tight-lipped about Goswami who has allegedly insulted ‘Bharat Mata’ (Mother India).

The Shiv Sena noted that the Congress, its ally in Maharashtra, demanded a probe Wednesday. The party sought action against Goswami under the Official Secrets Act in connection with the matter. The government should bring the truth in this regard to the fore, added the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena further asked the BJP why it is not raising voice against Goswami leaking information relating to national security and China allegedly infiltrating into Ladakh.

Meanwhile the NCP staged a protest here Thursday, demanding action against Goswami on the same issue. The NCP workers, led by former legislator Vidya Chavan and NCP’s state chief spokespersons Mahesh Tapase, protested outside the news channel’s office here, a party statement said. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is also a part of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra.