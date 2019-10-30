Mumbai: After making his directorial debut with Poster Boys, actor Shreyas Talpade is once again back to call the shots.

He will direct a movie titled SarCar Ki Seva Mei, which is based on a true event.

The film will go on floor in the first week of November and it will be shot all over India.

Apart from Shreyas, the film also features Shraddha Jaiswal, Sudhir Pandey, Chetna Pandey, Brijendra Kala and Sushil Singh.

SarCar Ki Seva Mei is a joint production venture between Hariharan Iyer’s Saish Venture Solutions Pvt Ltd and Raj Bhattacharya’s Aum Sai Raaj Films.

“We really liked the story that came to us through Raj Bhattacharya of Aum Sai Raaj Films. It appealed to us because of Bhattacharya’s genuinity and sincerity and the kind of vision is he has for his story. As we all know Bollywood is recognized, registered and identified as a structured industry, so we thought of venturing and exploring this field and we as a family have always loved films also and I personally am a movie buff. Hence getting into something that really interests me is always good for the business,” said Hariharan Iyer.