Mumbai: There is no denying the fact that Shubman Gill is the next big thing in Indian cricket. Gill is being widely tipped to be Indian cricket’s flag-bearer in the coming years. At just 19, Gill has shown remarkable composure and maturity on the field to garner everyone’s attention.

In the last edition of the IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders star scored 296 runs in 14 matches, with 76 as his highest score. He was also named the emerging player of the tournament although he could not help the Knight Riders make it to the playoffs.

Gill earlier gifted himself a swanky four wheeler, Range Rover. The Punjab youngster, posting a picture of himself standing beside the car, Gill wrote, “Thalle mere Range akh baaz naalo tezz! Caption credits – @jassiegill”

Sachin Tendular’s daughter Sara reacted to Shubman Gill’s pic posing with the Range Rover, congratulating him on his latest possession. Gill in reply, thanked her for the wishes along with a heart symbol that has got social media talking.

There have been rumours in past about the duo dating each other although there being no such evidence to support the rumours until now. The string of tweets didn’t just end there as Hardik Pandya decided to take a cheeky vive at the youngster for his reply to Sara’s congratulatory tweet.

PNN/Agencies