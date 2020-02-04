In an exclusive interview to Orissa POST, Dr Lalatendu Sarangi, director of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), Cuttack—the only tertiary cancer hospital of Odisha—talks about the cancer care status in the state. Excerpts:

How many patients on an average are visiting AHRCC every day?

We see around 80,000 patients visiting AHRCC every year of which around 20,000 are new cases. On an average we see around 350 cases per day. People from across Odisha come to us for treatment, surgery and palliative care.

Do you the think there is a rise in cancer cases in Odisha?

The incidences of cancer cases are certainly rising in the state. But the pattern of cancer cases has changed in the past few years. Earlier, we used to notice cervical cancer cases as the most common form of reported cancer cases among women, but now the most common cancer among women is breast cancer. Oral cancer is still a problem but now we are seeing more number of stomach and colo-rectal cancer cases among males.

What are the reasons behind the emergence of new forms of cancer in Odisha?

Most of them are linked to habit and lifestyle related cancers. Oral cancer is directly linked to tobacco usage. If people stop using tobacco, 50 per cent of cancers could be avoided. Stomach cancer is also linked to food habits where people are more into consuming more spicy food, chilly, dried salty fish and others. On the other hand, rising cases of breast cancers could be linked to changes in breastfeeding habits, sexual habits, late marriage, late child bearing and adopting to urban lifestyle.

How affordable is cancer care in Odisha?

Odisha is one of the pioneering states to offer all facilities to cancer patients free of cost ranging from admission, all indoor facilities, surgery, treatment, drugs and chemotherapy. There are some Indian states which offer such services free of cost to the cancer patients from all economic strata.

Do you think the District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) too are now empowered to tackle cancer cases?

No. The DHHs are not giving cancer treatments as they are not medically empowered to do that. They are helping in early screening, sending the suspected cancer patients to AHRCC and helping in follow-up cases so that patients from remote areas do not need to visit AHRCC for follow up treatments. They are also now empowered to give chemotherapy as per our prescriptions while some selected DHHs are also rendering the services of palliative care for the terminally ill.

What is the future of cancer care in Odisha?

The construction work for a new building adjacent to the AHRCC has started to expand the bed strength of the hospital. The new building is likely to be completed in the next four years and add 400 new beds. Tata Trusts is also building a new cancer hospital near Barang while a new cancer hospital is also planned at Bargarh.