Angul: A sub-inspector (SI) of Banarpal police station in this town has been arrested on charges of barging into a woman’s house late at night in an inebriated state and misbehaving. The video of the incident has gone viral. The accused police official has been identified as Nilamani Mohanty, a retired defence personnel, who was appointed as a sub-inspector on a contractual basis.

Mohanty was assigned the responsibility Thursday night to patrol a section of the state highway. Around 3.30 am he allegedly broke into the woman’s residence. The woman tried to stop him but the policeman continued misbehaving and crossed all lines of decency. Feeling panicked, the woman called up the Talcher police station.

The entire incident was recorded by the woman. Later, she lodged a complaint at Talcher police station against the erring sub-inspector. She also presented a copy of the video as evidence.

After conducting a proper investigation, Mohanty was arrested by Friday morning. He was produced in court Friday and remanded to police custody. Police are trying to ascertain the reason behind Mohanty’s obnoxious behaviour.