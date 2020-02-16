Puri: The demand to change the location of a proposed rail overbridge (ROB) at Siddhamahaveer level-crossing on Puri-Konark National Highway has gained momentum.

The locals and shopkeepers who are likely to be displaced for the project recently met Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and former minister Maheswar Mohanty and submitted a memorandum seeking change in the location of the ROB.

Mishra has assured the locals that he would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister, Union Surface Transport Minister and Railway Minister, sources said.

The residents of Puri have been demanding construction of a ROB at Siddhamahaveer level crossing for the last two decades. According to them, the railway authorities usually shut the level crossing gates once in every fifteen minutes to facilitate rail traffic. As a result, commuters and locals are being forced to wait for a long time at the level crossing.

The residents had raised the ROB issue with several ministers, people’s representatives and government officials in the past.

Considering the plea, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated process to construct a ROB at Siddhamahaveer. Officials of the NHAI, a private consultancy firm and Competent Authority of Land Acquisition have initiated land measurement for the ROB project.

NHAI sources have said that at least 2.66 acres of land would be acquired for the project.

However, the locals claimed that at least 400 houses and 500 shops would be evicted for the ROB project. Besides, a 100-year-old primary school in the locality is likely to be relocated for the overbridge.

“At least 129 private plots at Balukhand, Kumutipatna, Matiapada and Siddhamahaveer revenue villages would be acquired for the project. The livelihoods of hundreds of families will be affected if the authorities concerned stick to the location identified for the project,” said a local.

The locals have urged the NHAI authorities to change the location of the proposed ROB to government lands near the NCC office or Huluhulia bridge to safeguard their livelihoods.

They also claimed that the authorities concerned did not conduct any public hearing before initiating process for land acquisition for the project.