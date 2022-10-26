Khandapara: The Sidhamula bridge on Mahanadi river near Sidhamula under this block in Nayagarh district has allegedly turned into a safe haven for criminals, sources said Tuesday. The 1,568 metre long bridge connects Nayagarh with Ekadal village in Cuttack district and is a very busy thoroughfare with thousands of commuters and vehicles using it. This bridge is also used by tourists and devotees from both within the state and outside wishing to visit the famous Gokulanandajew shrine in Nayagarh on the banks of Mahanadi river.

However, the lack of lights and absence of traffic personnel and police have enabled criminals and miscreants to use the bridge as a safe cover. These people commit crimes under the cover of darkness and cause inconvenience to commuters once the sun sets. People travelling on two-wheelers are the most vulnerable and there have many incidents of snatching on the bridge. Sometimes if commuters try to resist the miscreants then they are attacked with sharp weapons.

Sources pointed out that on a couple of occasions, these criminals have allegedly murdered people and dumped the bodies in the Mahanadi river. They pointed out that a man from Narsinghpur locality of Cuttack district in an effort to exact revenge from his estranged brother, allegedly lured the latter’s minor son to the bridge on the pretext of visiting the Gokulananda shrine. The man then killed the kid and disposed of the body in the Mahanadi. The bridge also is turning out to be a notorious suicide spot.

Recently two women tried to die by suicide by jumping into the river. Luckily however, they were rescued. Retired teacher-cum-social activist Maheswar Rana has drawn the attention of authorities to the crimes that take place on the bridge.

However, his pleas are yet to be addressed. Khandapara block BJD president Susant Kumar Mishra and several local residents have demanded for installation of light posts on the bridge as well as fencing on both sides. Similarly, Zilla Parishad member Ujjwal Moharana demanded that solar lights be installed on the bridge during a meeting September 22. But since then nothing much has happened.