Bhubaneswar: As the very severe cyclonic storm is coming close to Odisha, ports in the state hoisted Tuesday different warning signals. These signals are hoisted at ports to send warnings to approaching ships regarding cyclones as well as weather conditions.

Signal No-10, the second highest level of warning. It has already been hoisted at Paradip and Dhamra ports in Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts respectively. Signal No-8 has been flashed at the ports of Astarang in Puri district and Goplapur in Ganjam district.

It should be stated here that a signal system is implemented at a port whenever a cyclonic storm is moving towards the coast. A total of 11 signals are in use depending on the strength of the cyclone. Each of the signal denotes a different level of warning.

Signal No-8 is implemented when the cyclone is in the ‘severe’ to ‘very severe’ category. Windspeed during the storm varies from 90kmph to 120kmph. Signal NO-10 denotes a ‘very severe’ category of cyclone and is also used to indicate a ‘Super cyclone’. Windspeeds in this category varies between 120kmph to 220kmph. The signal also states that the cyclone is nearing the port.

However, Signal-11 is the most dangerous among all. It is hoisted when the port loses communication with the weather office.

PNN