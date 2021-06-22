Breast cancer is common in women around the world these days. Fortunately, today we have a cure for this disease, but still breast cancer is one of the biggest problems of our country.

This is because 50 percent of women come to know about it late when it reaches third or fourth stage. After passing these stages, the treatment becomes difficult. Therefore, it is important that all women should be aware of its symptoms, signs and also know what kind of super foods that can stop the growth of cancer cells.

Symptoms & signs of breast cancer

Lump: – The most visible sign of breast cancer- usually, it develops in the breast or armpit. It may be painless or there may be no discomfort.

Change in the shape of nipples: – Nipples gets pushed inwards. There is a change in the shape of the nipple, due to which one can feel itchy.

Discharge from nipples: – The discharge can be of different colors like red, yellow or green. Pain in the breast, redness, swelling around the breast, changes in the breast is the major signs.

Foods helpful in the prevention of breast cancer:

Green leafy vegetables: – Green leafy vegetables are very good for our body because they contain vitamins, minerals and high amount of fiber. Along with that, these vegetables also contain a unique element sulforaphane which has anti-cancer properties that reduce the risk of cancer. You should include foods like spinach, coriander leaves, fenugreek leaves and broccoli in your daily diet.

White Mushroom: – Mushroom is used all over the world. Some of its varieties are very expensive and are sold for up to lakh rupees per kilogram. For women, its use is helpful in the prevention of cancer, it stops the growth of tumors.

Walnuts: – Eating walnuts is good for the health of women. On one hand, it reduces heart diseases due to the presence of omega-3 acids, on the other hand, it reduces the risk of cancer. Apart from that, it also lowers the cholesterol level. Due to the presence of sitosterol in it, it prevents the growth of cancer and tumors.

Onion and Garlic: – Both of these contain powerful antioxidants. They also have some anti-cancer properties. Onions and garlic are considered some of the healthiest foods in the world because they also show bacterial, fungal and anti-inflammatory effects. In this way, the body can be protected from many diseases by using them.