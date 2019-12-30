Berhampur: A two-day International Film Festival will be organised here from New Year, January 1, a report said.

The festival will be organised by Lakshya outfit and held at Ganjam Kala Parishad premises for two days. In this festival, various international award and Oscar winning films will be exhibited for the visitors.

This was stated here by Manoj Samal, president of Lakshya at a press meet held at the Ganjam Kala Parishad, Sunday. Samal added that this festival will showcase feature films as well as short and documentary films made by filmmakers of the region.

The festival is being organised in Silk City to inculcate the values of filmmaking among the youths and students of Ganjam district which is rich in art, culture and heritage.

Short films like Satish Patra’s ‘Udayapur’, ‘Tirthakhetra’, Tripati Nayak’s ‘Achhung’, Golak Tripathy’s ‘Babu Bathroom re Achhanti’, Kumud Prasad Acharya’s ‘Sampark’ and Amulya Ranjan Sahu’s ‘Interview’ among others will be exhibited during the festival.

This apart, the festival aims at disseminating knowledge through digital media and pave way for construction of a film laboratory and studio in Berhampur, he added. Rashmita Kumari Dalei, Satish Patra, Shankarshan Patra and dramatist Tripati Nayak attended the press meet.

PNN