The ‘encounter’ which led to the death of the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian’s gangrape and murder case has the nation divided. While police action has been lauded by a large cross-section of the society, there are many who have condemned it stating that ‘trigger-happy policemen’ are not the order of the day.

The incident occurred under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate which is headed by VC Sajjanar. It should be stated here that among his colleagues Commissioner VC Sajjanar is reputed as a tough, no-nonsense man. No doubt, today he is the hero to many for the prompt was the accused were shot dead when they were trying to ‘escape’.

Sajjanar who is a 1996 IPS batch officer has had a sterling career so far. But then it is interesting to note that a similar ‘encounter’ occurred in 2008 when Sajjanar was the SP in Warangal district. The similarities of the two ‘encounters’ will surprise many.

Three persons namely Sanjay, Harikrishna and Srinivas were killed in a police encounter in 2008 at a locality in Warangal. The encounter also took place early morning. All the three were accused of pouring acid on the face of a girl and subsequently murdering her.

There are a number of similarities in the two instances spaced apart by 11 years. The way the four accused were taken for reconstruction of the incident to the crime scene in Hyderabad, the three in Warangal had also gone through the same routine.

In 2008 also, Sajjanar had told the media that the three had tried to escape for which the police were forced to open fire. He has virtually said the same thing while narrating the death of the four Friday. Sajjanar has said that the accused tried to flee and even tried to snatch the gun of a policeman. In retaliation police fired killing all the four.

Coincidence or whatever you may call it, at present VC Sajjanar is a ‘hero’ on social media platforms with many praising his actions. Yes, there are criticisms also, but then those of have been completely outnumbered by the plaudits.

