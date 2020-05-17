Up to 60% of the human adult body is water. Drinking water not only keeps the body hydrated and makes it function properly but acts like a panacea to overcome many body problems.

Drinking lukewarm or hot water not only cures many diseases, but also keeps the body fit. On the other hand, if lemon and honey are mixed together in warm water, it keeps the body hydrated and also provides energy for the whole day. Today we will tell you about the benefits of drinking a glass of hot water.

Drinking a glass of lukewarm water on an empty stomach daily in the morning eliminates problems related to urine. It also reduces the burning sensation in the chest.

If you want you to look young then wake up in the morning and drink a glass of lukewarm water on an empty stomach. This will be of great benefit to you.

Many people have problems with gas and constipation. Such people should drink a glass of lukewarm water in the morning. By doing this, the gas produced in the stomach will come out in a while and you will feel active.

It helps in good blood circulation. In addition, drinking hot water increases body temperature and causes perspiration. All the toxins in our body are released through sweat.

If you have digestive problems, drink a glass of warm water on an empty stomach in the morning and after dinner every night. By doing this, indigestion will be eliminated in days.

To get rid of any skin problem or to get glowing skin, start waking up in the morning and drinking a glass of hot water every day.

Hot water is also very beneficial in weight loss. Hot water should be drunk after one hour of eating to keep the metabolism correct.

Along with this, drinking hot water provides benefits to the body in case of problems like asthma, hiccups and sore throat.