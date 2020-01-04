Rayagada: Sindising waterfall is a scenic place on the outskirts of Dambala panchayat under Rayagada block in Gajapati district. Though the place has a huge tourism potential, the state tourism department has not yet tapped it.

Sindising waterfall is 3 km from Rayagada block. Lack of proper connectivity is a major hurdle for the development of the place.

The waterfall is surrounded by forests of sal, blackberry, mango and Baula (Mimusops Elengi) trees. Several streams snaking their way through mythological famous Mahendra mountain range add charm to the place’s rich flora and fauna. Dense forest is everywhere. Near the main waterfall (Sindising), bael trees are found in abundance. So much so that locals people link that place to divinity.

Sadly, Sindising waterfall, 3 km from the block office, has not been able to grab the notice of the administration. And the waterfall is unable to attract tourists towards its natural beauty.

The breathtaking view of the wildlife-rich area is a sought-after place for tourists. Visitors could find elephants, deer, bears, a variety of reptiles and other wildlife species amidst hills and forests which is just near the waterfall.

In rainy season, the place remains out of bounds due to the slippery and poor road condition to the waterfall. In other seasons, people have to negotiate the hilly and craggy paths to reach the waterfalls.

Several intellectuals of the area observed that giving boost to the tourism potential of the place will certainly usher in improvement in the living standards of tribals residing around the place.

People have urged the government to take steps to improve transportation to the waterfalls. This place has a great potential to attract adventure enthusiasts and tourists. If properly managed, this can be a very popular destination on the tourism map of Odisha, they said.