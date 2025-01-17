Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will arrive in Capital Friday for a two-day visit, marking his government’s interest in fostering projects and collaborations in Odisha. The visit, scheduled for January 17 to 18, is significant as Singapore is the first country partner of the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha (MIO) Conclave 2025, the state’s flagship biennial investors’ meet January 28-29. Tharman, on a state visit to India from January 14-18 at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, is the first Singaporean President to visit India in 10 years and his first trip as President. The visit also celebrates 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore.

Tharman will meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during his stay in Odisha, who will host an official dinner. The two leaders are expected to discuss economic strategies and explore mutual opportunities. The Singaporean President will tour Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing facility and visit the World Skills Centre, supported by Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES) and funded by the Asian Development Bank. He will also visit the Sun Temple in Konark, showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural heritage. Tharman will be accompanied by Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam and a high-level delegation, including Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister Sim Ann, Members of Parliament, and business representatives.

The delegation aims to explore collaborations in skills development, green energy, and petrochemicals. Eight MoUs are expected to be signed that are aimed at extending cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to further enhance the skill development ecosystem, particularly for the semiconductor industry in the state. The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the Capital city from 10:50am January 17 to 6pm January 18 for security and public safety during the President’s visit.