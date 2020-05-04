Mumbai: Singer-composer Vishal Mishra, who worked with Irrfan Khan in “Qarib Qarib Singlle”, says there’s nobody like the late actor.

“When I met Irrfan sir for the first time I thought I would get intimidated by him, but I was wrong. He made me so comfortable. He’s that person with whom you could talk about anything,” recalled Vishal.

“He taught me that there’s a beautiful balance between being scared and not being scared of your art. There is nobody like him,” the singer added.

Vishal Mishra composed two songs for “Qarib Qarib Singlle”– “Jaane de” and “Khatam kahaania. He is also known for his work in films like “Kabir Singh”, “Race 3”, “Munna Michael”, “Veere Di Wedding” and “Saand Ki Aankh”.

Irrfan passed away April 29 due to colon-infection at the age of 54. He had been battling neuroendocrine tumour.

IANS