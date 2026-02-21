Bhubaneswar: Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin across Odisha April 1, State Chief Electoral Officer R Santhanagopalan said Saturday.

Santhagopalan said preparatory work, including a mapping exercise, is underway to ensure smooth implementation of the revision process ahead of upcoming elections.

Santhagopalan urged citizens to verify their details in the 2002 SIR list and report discrepancies to authorities.

The exercise aims to ensure a clean electoral roll by removing duplicate and ineligible entries, correcting errors, and adding eligible voters left out.

In a communication dated February 19, 2026, the Election Commission of India directed chief electoral officers of several states and Union Territories, including Odisha, to expedite groundwork for the revision.

