BHUBANESWAR: Sisir Saras 2020 concluded on a high note with great business and various cultural programmes at IDCOL Exhibition Ground here Tuesday.

IAS Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, secretary, Panchayati Raj and Water Department, was the chief gueston the occasion. Other dignitaries included Badal Kumar Mohanty and Sruti Ranjan Pradhan from ORMAS.

Six groups were felicitated for performance in the fair in various categories. Interacting with Orissa POST, an ORMAS official stated that the fair oversaw business of Rs 17 crore this year.

In the Best Display category, Telegana’s Bhavani Mahila Sangam bagged the first prize among states other than Odisha. Maa Singha Bahini Tasar Handloom Producers bagged the first prize among groups from Odisha.

Goa’s Sai Nath SHG received Best Salesmanship award. For innovative products, Jay Ambe SHG received got first prize, while Manipur received the award of Best Participating State. In the food section, Nilavu SHG from Kozhikode, Kerela bagged the Best Participating Food Stall award.

More than 650 artisans and SHGs participated in the fair with 305 stalls. From sarees to home décor to herbal medicine to utensils, the fair had it all that saw more than 5 lakh of footfall on the concluding day. What really made the fair a great success was the meticulous planning by ORMAS.

Apart from handloom stalls, the fair also featured popular food stalls where people gathered to taste indigenous delicacies like Mandia Kheeri, Chop and Pancakes among others. Apart from these, traditional Odia sweets made people queue up to taste Dalimba Ladoo, Sitaphal, Kakra, Manda and more.

A stunning fashion show presented by ORMAS in collaboration with NIFT students showcased the richness of Odissi Sarees and dress materials. Cultural programmes allured visitors on all evenings.