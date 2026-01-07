Bhubaneswar: Artisans and producers from Odisha and 20 other states will come together at Sisir Saras 2026, a grand rural fair being organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) under the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW) department at IDCO Exhibition Ground here, from January 10 to 18.

The annual fair aims to provide a direct marketing platform for rural producers, artisans, and women self-help groups (SHGs), while promoting handicrafts, handloom products, and rural enterprises from across the country.

PR&DW Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said the venue would be transformed into a ‘Mini India Market’, featuring 375 stalls, including 35 for food. Sisir Saras 2026 is a perfect opportunity to promote the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ and take a strong step towards building an ‘Atmanirbhar Odisha’, the minister said.

The fair will showcase Odisha’s handicrafts and heritage, including handloom textiles from Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir and Subarnapur, lac products from Balasore, paper mache from Keonjhar, woodcraft from Kandhamal and Kalahandi, golden grass crafts from Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, terracotta from Bolangir, lemongrass and black rice from Koraput, and millet-based products from Sundargarh.

The fair will also feature Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, Kosa silk from Chhattisgarh, Tussar silk from Jharkhand, Chikankari from Uttar Pradesh, woollen garments from Jammu and Kashmir, Phulkari from Punjab, block prints from Madhya Pradesh, and artificial jewellery from Karnataka.

Six workshops and training programmes would be organised during the fair, involving around 850 members of Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and SHGs, the minister said.

Cultural programmes will be a major attraction at the festival, with performances by renowned artistes. A special musical night in memory of popular Odia singer Humane Sagar will also be organised.

Kite and drone show, along with fashion shows, will further add to the festive atmosphere.

Special emphasis will be placed on maintaining a clean and plastic-free environment throughout the fair, the minister added.